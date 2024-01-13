MP: Congress Praises Kartikey Singh Chouhan's 'Courage' After His Video Against BJP Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress poured praises on former chief minister Shivraj's son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, after his video subtly challenging the BJP government went viral on social media on Saturday.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress media department, KK Mishra, lauded Kartikey's "courage to speak the truth in public."

Taking to social media, Mishra said, "Kartikey, you are like my son, and on several occasions I have praised your good thoughts openly on social media. After listening to today's video, I am overwhelmed; hence, I could not stop. And it is not because you are the son of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but because you have the courage to tell the truth.

"Son, wise men said that it is important to fight if principles are under attack."

He concluded his post with the best wishes for Kartikey Singh Chouhan.

Read Also 6 Enchanting Pre-Wedding Shoot Locations In Bhopal

Notably, on Friday, while addressing the Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Father Shivraj's constituency in Budhni, Kartikey Singh Chouhan said that he will make sure all the promises that were made to the public during the elections are fulfilled, even if that means fighting the BJP.

"Our government is in power, so I assure you all promises will be fulfilled. However, if there is a hurdle, I promise you I won't step back and will even fight the BJP if required.