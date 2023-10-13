 MP: Man Beheads Sister Over Live-In Relationship With Man From Another Community; Held
The accused was angry that his sister had left her husband and was living with a man from the Muslim community for the last two years.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Representational Image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beheaded his 24-year-old sister with a sword for being in a relationship with a man from another community in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Bijanagar village under the Barod police station area, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, an official said.

The man's father Chander Lal informed the police that his son Bagdu (26) killed his daughter Rekha (name changed) with a sword, area Inspector Arvind Singh Rathore told PTI.

"We rushed to the spot and found Rekha lying dead," he said.

The accused was angry that his sister had left her husband and was living with a man from the Muslim community for the last two years, the official said.

The accused allegedly attacked his sister when she came to visit her parents at their house, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the sword used in the crime has also been recovered.

