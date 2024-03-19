MP Man Attempts Suicide After He Was Charged ₹50 Extra On Beer Bottles; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly climbed a tree and attempted suicide after his complaints of being 'overcharged' for liquor remained unaddressed at the CM Helpline and local police station in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

The victim complained that he had to pay Rs 50 extra for liquor bottles, and when he filed complaints, no heed was paid.

Frustrated, Brijmohan Shivhare, a resident of Rajgarh district, climbed a tree to commit suicide on Tuesday. Visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a man climbing a tree.

In another video, the man was seen crying while talking to the media, stating that he doesn’t have a job and lacks the money to pay rent. Yet, he was charged extra for liquor.

Notably, in February, Shivhare filed a complaint with the Chief Minister's Helpline, the local police station, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the District Magistrate (DM), after he had to pay an extra Rs 20 on a quarter bottle of liquor and Rs. 30 on a beer.

He said despite lodging complaints with multiple authorities, no action was taken against the alleged malpractices by the liquor shop operators.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, he was heard saying, "These people extort money. They beat you if you complain or protest. I haven't been to work for two months, I couldn't even pay the rent, just tired of complaining." Shivhare further alleged that when he filed the complaint, liquor vendors assaulted him. He accused them of selling alcohol even on significant occasions such as the inauguration of Ram Mandir and Republic Day.

However, local police intervened to bring him down from the tree safely.