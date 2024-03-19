Indore: Cops Raid Club Operating After Time Limit, Find 80 Youth Drinking Liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police team led by Vijay Nagar ACP raided a club operating at 2 am, grossly violating the time limit in the Kanadiya police station area late on Sunday night. The police entered the club and found 70 to 80 youths were served liquor. The officer received information that the Mr Skull club on the bypass was operating after its prescribed time limit, which is till 12 am.

The officer did not inform the local police station and reached the spot with police force. The club owner and manager, however, managed to escape. The police detained some employees of the club. The police also found some live cartridges from a car and seized them for further investigation.

ACP Krishan Lalchandani said they were conducting a check in the Vijay Nagar area when they received information that several youths from Vijay Nagar go to the bypass for late-night parties and the Mr Skull club operates after its scheduled time period on weekends. Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the club.

Earlier, the club staff used to escort the crowd out through the backdoor when police teams arrived in the area. But this time, the police locked the backdoor first. The police, later, allowed the youths to go home and took prohibitory action against the four club employees.

Second raid in month Vijay Nagar

ACP Krishan Lalchandani has raided a club for the second time in a month for operating after the prescribed time limit. It is noteworthy that a force from four police stations led by Lalchandani raided COD club in Vijay Nagar police station area around 2 am on February 19 and found hundreds of people drinking liquor inside the club. Initially, the club employees misled them and did not open the lock for more than one-and-half hours. Later they opened the lock and police entered the club. The police took action under prohibitory sections and detained the owner and some of the club’s employees.

Excise dept clueless about clubs flouting rules

It is the duty of the excise department to check on the clubs to ensure they are following the set guidelines or if they are violating the time limit. However, the excise department seems clueless about the clubs in the city operating after their scheduled time. When contacted, Ram Hans Pachorey, Excise Controller, said the teams of the department are continuously visiting every club to check whether the club owners are following the guidelines or not. In the matter of Mr Skull club incident, the senior officials have instructed the team concerned to visit the club and take action against the club owner.

Kanadiya police unaware of violation

The Kanadiya police also did not have any information that a club in their jurisdiction was running after its prescribed time limit and violating the set guidelines. The police also did not have any information about the raid by ACP Lalchandani.