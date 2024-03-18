Indore: Special Poll Code Checking Begins; Cops Remove Political Symbols From Vehicles, Collect ₹1 Lakh Fine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, the cops launched a special checking drive at major squares and intersection points in Indore on Monday.

The police teams are keeping an eye on vehicles exhibiting symbols or banners to promote any political party. They have also removed hooters from vehicles using them illegally. Action against the vehicles plying without HSRP (High Security Resolution Plate) is also being taken.

Challans have been issued against 25 vehicles for violation, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been collected.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said, "The Model Code of Conduct has come into force after the schedule for the Lok Sabha election was announced. According to the rules, no vehicle is allowed to put a political symbol or any political poster on it. Any kind of political publicity through vehicles can be done only after permission from the election officers."

He added that during the drive, the team removed the illegal hooters and symbols from the vehicles and served a fine for violations of norms.

Drive against HSRP continues

“Our team has also caught and seized a bus at Vijay Nagar Square that was running without a permit," the RTO added.

He added that they will continue to take action against vehicles running without HSRP, as they have already warned the public and conducted an awareness drive for the same.

“We have given ample time to the people to get the HSRP and now will take action against those vehicles running without it,” the RTO said.