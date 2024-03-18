Indore: RVNL Completes Casting Of 10.92 Km, Bags Rs 543 Cr Contract

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of casting 10.92 km segment of Phase 1 Metro project costing Rs 1,034 crore was completed by RVNL’s sub-contracting agency URC Construction. On the other hand, RVNL also bagged contract of Rs 543 crore for development of the Metro corridor from Robot Square to Palasia Square.

The contract’s scope includes the design and construction of an elevated viaduct, five elevated Metro stations, and a ramp. The stations are: Shaheed Bagh, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Patrakar Colony & Palasia Square.

The value of the contract is Rs 543 crore and its duration is 1,092 days. URC Construction completed the casting of the final segment for Package IN-03(tender name).

URC Construction, operating under a sub-contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has successfully cast all 3,302 segments for 10.92 km. The work began in April, 2022 when the URC team cast their first segment. Each segment has a top width of 8.5m and a bottom width of 3.5m and weighs approximately 37 MT.

Subsequently, workers began the segment launching process in July 2022, connecting Super Corridor 2 to Super Corridor 3 stations. Earlier, RVNL secured Rs 1,034 crore contract for construction in September 2021 and entrusted the construction work to URC Construction.

URC Construction's responsibilities extend beyond casting of segments. They are tasked with constructing a 575m depot line and nine elevated stations at strategic locations. The stations include Gandhi Nagar, SuperCorridor 6, Super Corridor 5, Super Corridor 4, Super Corridor 3, Super Corridor 2, Super Corridor 1, Bhawarsala Square and MR 10 Road.

Complete project to be done by URC

The overall project encompasses a 33.53 km stretch and carries a deadline of 847 days (2.32 years). Phase 1 of Indore Metro project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crore. The Metro trains will run @ 80 km/hr across the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations covered.