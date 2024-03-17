Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Accident On Bhopal-Vidisha Highway: One Dead, Three Injured | Representative Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a tragic accident involving three vehicles claimed one life and left three others injured, as reported by police on Sunday. The incident occurred near Deewanganj along the Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night.

According to Salamatpur police station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi, a jeep collided with a stationary truck, and subsequently, a container truck collided with the jeep from behind. Tragically, the driver of the jeep succumbed to the collision, while two other occupants of the vehicle along with the stationary truck driver sustained injuries.

Accident caused a two hours long disruption in traffic flow on Highway

All three vehicles involved in the accident incurred damage, causing a disruption in traffic flow for a duration of two hours, with long queues of vehicles observed along the road. The injured individuals were promptly attended to, with the truck driver receiving treatment at Vidisha Medical Hospital, while the other two injured persons were referred to Bhopal for further medical care.

In response to the incident, authorities have initiated a formal investigation, with a case already registered. Further details and circumstances surrounding the accident remain under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.