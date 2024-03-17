MP: Sons Brutally Assault Mother For Refusing To Sell Land For Alcohol In Morena; Critical

MP: Sons Brutally Assault Mother For Refusing To Sell Land For Alcohol; Critical | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a mother was brutally attacked by her own sons over a property dispute. The elderly woman is currently admitted in a hospital recieving treatement.

According to information, Kalavati Raavat, residing with her family on Navodaya Road, became embroiled in a heated argument with her sons, Monu and Manish Raavat, over property matters. The altercation soon turned violent as the sons assaulted their mother with sticks and hockey sticks.

According to reports, the sons, known to be habitual drinkers, frequently engaged in disputes over property with their mother, hoping to convince her to sell her plot for their own gains (alcohol). The confrontation reached a dangerous climax when Manish attacked Kalavati with a sickle, while Monu joined in the assault with a hockey stick.

The severity of the attack left Kalavati in critical condition, prompting her daughter Rekha to rush her to the district hospital for medical treatment. Rekha claimed about the lack of assistance from authorities and emergency services, as their pleas for help fell on deaf ears. Despite multiple attempts to seek aid, including contacting the police, their complaints were allegedly ignored.