MP: Fraudulent Withdrawals Of Lakhs Surface At Gramin Bank In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraudulent withdrawals of lakhs of rupees from several accounts at the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank in Barmandal village under Sardarpur tehsil has surfaced. The incident sparked outrage among account holders, who confronted bank officials including the bank manager.

Reports indicate that significant sums, including Rs 5 lakh from the account of Pawan and Rs 3 lakh from Mukesh's account, were illicitly withdrawn. Additionally, withdrawals of thousands of rupees from numerous other customers' accounts have been reported.

On Friday afternoon, account holders gathered at the bank. Prompt response teams comprising both police and regional bank officials swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter. The situation escalated to the extent that the main gate of the bank was eventually locked by the officials.

However, the total amount withdrawn and the number of affected accounts remain undisclosed pending further investigation.

Rajod police station in-charge, Hirusingh Rawat, confirmed the deployment of police forces following reports of unrest at the bank. However, as of now, no formal complaints regarding fraudulent activity or unauthorised withdrawals have been filed. Bank officials have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted in this matter.