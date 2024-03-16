 Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shops In Chhoti Gwaltoli; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a tours and travel office near Patel Bridge at Chhoti Gwaltoli in Indore on Saturday evening. The raging flames engulfed four to five nearby shops and further spread to cars and autorickshaws parked outside.

The crowd gathered, and a fire ambulance was called, leading to a traffic jam on the road.

Similarly, an ambulance parked behind the Super Specialty Hospital also caught fire. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the ambulance was completely damaged.

(With inputs from staff reporter)

Pic By Anand Shivre

article-image

Notably, on Friday, a disastrous fire erupted at a tent house based in Bhopal's Bag Mughalia area. Four explosions were heard back-to-back. Nearly 60 LPG cylinders were stored in the godown. Of them, 15 exploded, the officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire started with the curtain first. Five employees present at the spot tried to douse the fire, but the flames soon spread to the LPG cylinder, and three blasts occurred one after another.

As many as 10 fire brigades rushed to the spot to extinguish the inferno. At the same time, 50 to 60 cylinders kept inside the godown were relocated to prevent further blasts, said fire department officials.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

