MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced the dates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. As per Election Commission of India, voting for 29 seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases between April 19 to May 7.

Voting will be held on 6 seats in the first phase on April 19, 7 seats in the second phase on April 26, 8 seats in the third phase on May 7 and 8 seats in the fourth phase on May 13.

As many as 5.64 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Madhya Pradesh. In the state capital Bhopal, voting will take place on May 7 and in commercial capital Indore on May 13.

Schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Madhya Pradesh

Phase 1 : On April 19 for 6 seats

In the first phase of elections, the voters from Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat & Chhindwara will be casting their votes.

Phase 2 : On April 26 for 7 seats

Second phase of elections will be held in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul districts.

Phase 3 : On May 7 for 8 seats

Third phase of elections will be held in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh.

Phase 4 : On May 13 for 8 seats

Last phase of elections will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa.

Voting on Shivraj's seat on May 7, Nakul Nath's seat on April 19

Former CM Shivraj Singh is contesting from Vidisha and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna. Voting on these seats will be held in the third phase on May 7. Also, voting will be held in the first phase in Chhindwara on April 19. Former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is contesting elections from here.