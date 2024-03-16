 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

Singh was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Pratap Singh, on Saturday said he has resigned from the party's primary membership, saying he was not happy with the ruling outfit's process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Singh shared his resignation letter in a post on his official X account on Saturday morning.

"I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," he stated in the one-line letter addressed to BJP chief J P Nadda.

He didn't mention any reason behind his resignation in the letter.

Read Also
Bhopal: 47 IPS Officers Transferred Including 12 SPs
article-image
Read Also
Jabalpur Murder: Bodies Of Rail Staffer, 8-Yr-Old Son Found In Fridge; Daughter Missing With...
article-image

Singh was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018.

His tenure as Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by the party.

Talking to reporters, Singh expressed displeasure over the party's process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said although he wanted to contest from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra from there. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

'Unlawful Association': Centre Extends Ban On Yasin Malik's JKLF For 5 More Years

'Unlawful Association': Centre Extends Ban On Yasin Malik's JKLF For 5 More Years

National Tax Conference: Revenue Collection Key To Development, Says GST Commissioner

National Tax Conference: Revenue Collection Key To Development, Says GST Commissioner

Who Was General Bipin Rawat? Nation Pays Tribute To India's First CDS On His Birth Anniversary

Who Was General Bipin Rawat? Nation Pays Tribute To India's First CDS On His Birth Anniversary

Dog Seen Roaming Around With Severed Human Hand In Mouth Near KGMU Of UP's Lucknow; Pictures Surface

Dog Seen Roaming Around With Severed Human Hand In Mouth Near KGMU Of UP's Lucknow; Pictures Surface