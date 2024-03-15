Bhopal: 47 IPS Officers Transferred Including 12 SPs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of enforcement of model code of conduct, the state government on Friday transferred 47 IPS officers including police superintendents of 12 districts on Friday. Special director general CID, GP Singh (1989) is the new SDG of prisons, ADG intelligence Pawan Kumar Shrivastava (1992) is appointed as ADG –CID.

DIG SAF Bhopal Navneet Bhasin (2009) is appointed as DIG Ujjain range, DIG Bhopal Amit Singh (2009) is appointed as additional commissioner of police law and order Indore. DIG Om Prakash Tripathi (2009) DIG Bhopal rural, DIG Bhopal Monika Shukla is appointed as DIG at PHQ Bhopal. DIG Home guards Mahesh Chand Jain (2009) is appointed as DIG Narcotics Indore, DIG 6th SAF Jabalpur Saket Prakash Pandey (2009) to hold the charge of DIG Rewa range. DIG and SP Chattarpur Amit Sanghi to hold the charge of DIG SAF central range Bhopal. DIG and SP Khandwa Virendra Kumar Singh (2009) is appointed as DIG at PHQ Bhopal.

DIG and SSP radio Prashant Khare (2009) to hold the charge of DIG Narmadapuram. DIG and commandant 7th SAF Bhopal Atul Singh (2009) is the new DIG of Khargone range. DIG and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal (2009) is appointed as DIG Home guards. DIG and SP Singroli Mohammad Yusif Quarashi (2010) is transfer as DIG at PHQ Bhopal, DIG and deputy commissioner of police (crime) Indore is transfer Nimish Agarwal as a DIG Indore rural.

DIG and commandant of 15th SAF Indore Pankaj Shrivastava (2010) is appointed as ADCP Bhopal. DIG DCP zone -4 Indore Rajesh Kumar Singh (2010) to hold the charge of DIG and director PRTS Indore. AIG Vijay Kumar Khatri (2010) is appointed as SSP radio Bhopal.

Commandant 13th SAF Gwalior Vineet Kumar Jain (2010) is appointed as SP Ashoknagar. AIG Rajesh Singh (2010) is appointed as commandant of 25th SAF Bhopal. AIG Manoj Kumar Rai (2010) is the new SP of Khandwa, AIG Sanjay Kumar Singh (2011) to hold the charge of DCP traffic Bhopal. SP Shivpuri Raghuvansh Kumar Singh (2012) is appointed as commandant 13th SAF Gwalior. Commandant 8th SAF Chhindwara Siddhart Choudhary (2012) to hold the charge of 6th SAF Jabalpur. AIG Arvind Tiwari (2012) is transferred as DCP (traffic) Indore, AIG Hitesh Choudhary (2013) is appointed as commandant of 7th SAF Bhopal. SP Ashoknagar Aman Singh Rathore (2014) is the new SP of Shivpuri. AIG Vahni Singh (2014) is the new SP of Singroli.

SP Rail Indore Novidita Gupta (2015) is appointed as SP Singorli, SP Dindori Akhil Patel (2015) is DCP (crime) Bhopal. SP Rajgarh Dhramraj Meena (2015) is appointed as SP Khargone, commandant 25th SAF Agam Jain (2016) is appointed as SP Chattarpur, SP PTRS Indore Hitika Vasal (2017) is the new SP of PTS Indore. DCP (crime) Bhopal Shuritkirti Somwanshi is the SP of Damoh district. DCP zone-1 Indore Aditiya Mishra (2018) is appointed as SP Rajgarh, DCP zone-2 Abhishek Anand (2018) is the SP of Sheopur district.

AIG Mrigakhi Deka (2018) is appointed as SP Rail Bhopal, commandant 35th SAF Mandla Santosh Kori is the new SP Rail Indore. DCP zone-1 Bhopal Ramji Shrivastava (DD-95) is appointed as commandant 8th SAF Chhindwara, SP Damoh Sunil Tiwari (DD-95) is shifted to PHQ as AIG. SP Sheopur Rai Singh Narwariya (DD-96) is appointed as SP Niwari. DCP Bhopal Ram Sharan Prajapati (DD-96) is shifted to PHQ as AIG. ASP Jabalpur Priyanka Shukla (2019) is appointed as DCP zone-1 Bhopal, ADCP zone-4 Indore Abhinay Vishwakarma (2019) is shifted as DCP zone-2 Indore. ASP Gwalior Rishikesh Meena (2019) is appointed as DCP zone-4 Indore and ASP Balaghat Vinod Kumar Meena (2019) is appointed as DCP zone-1 Indore.