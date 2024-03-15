MP: Railways To Run Special Trains On Holi From Bhopal, Jabalpur

Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the festival of colours is inching closer, Railways have decided to run Holi special trains. These trains will run from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and Jabalpur to facilitate passengers wanting to go home on the occasion.

Five trains will be run between March 17 and 31. Even before this, Railways have decided to run Holi special trains on other routes.

Trains will run on these routes:

Sogaria-Danapur-Sogaria special train: It has been decided to run train number 09817/09818 Sogaria-Danapur-Sogaria special train in 3-3 trips. Train 09817 Sogaria to Danapur special train will depart from Sogaria at 10.15 am on March 17, 21 and 25 and reach Danapur station at 8.45 am on the next day. Similarly, train 09818 Danapur to Sogaria special train will depart from Danapur station at 11.45 am on March 18, 22 and 26 and reach Sogaria station at 12.45 pm the next day.

Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati special train: Similarly, train number 01663/01662 Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati special train will run in 3-3 trips. Train 01663 Rani Kamalapati to Danapur special train will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 2.20 pm on 18, 23 and 27 March 2024 and reach Danapur station at 8145 am on the next day. Similarly, train 01662 Danapur to Rani Kamalapati special train will depart from Danapur station at 11.45 am on March 19, 24 and 28 and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 9:50 am the next day.

Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur special train: Train number 01705/01706 Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur special train will run 2 trips each. Train 01705 Jabalpur to Danapur special train will depart from Jabalpur at 7.45 pm on 19th and 26th March and reach Danapur station at 8.45 am on the next day. Similarly, train 01706 Danapur to Jabalpur special train will depart from Danapur station at 11.45 am on March 20 and 27 and reach Jabalpur station at 4.15 am the next day.

Rewa-Rani Kamalpati-Rewa weekly superfast special train: Train number 02186/02185 Rewa-Rani Kamalpati-Rewa weekly superfast special train will run 1-1 trip. Train 02186 Rewa to Rani Kamalapati special train will depart from Rewa at 12.30 pm on March 23 and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 9:15 pm on the same day. Similarly, train 02185 Rani Kamlapati to Rewa special train will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 10.15 pm on March 23 and reach Rewa station at 7.20 am the next day.

Rewa-Rani Kamalpati-Rewa special train: It has been decided to run train number 01704/01703 Rewa-Rani Kamalpati-Rewa special train 2-2 trips. Train 01704 Rewa to Rani Kamalapati special train will depart from Rewa at 6.45 pm on March 30 and 31 and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 4.40 am on the next day. Similarly, train 01703 Rani Kamlapati to Rewa special train will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 6.25 am on March 31 and April 1 and reach Rewa station at 5 pm on the same day.