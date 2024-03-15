 MP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School

MP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School

After her health deteriorated, the woman was first admitted to the health center in Bairad, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman tried to take her life by consuming poison after having a dispute with her husband over sending their children to school on Friday. The peculiar incident has been reported from Shivpuri district and the woman has been admitted to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the matter pertains to Dhoria village of Bairad police station area of the district. The wife was allegedly upset after her husband strictly asked her to send children to school, prompting her to take the extreme step.

After her health deteriorated, the woman was first admitted to the health center in Bairad, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Read Also
MP: Seven Schoolgirls, Elderly Man Injured After Truck Hits Van In Ratlam
article-image

Children were not going to school

Raj Kumar Adivasi, who is treating his wife Asha Adivasi in the district hospital, said that he has 4 children. Children were not going to school to study.

When he asked the reason behind it from his wife, she said that the children were busy playing hence they skipped school. “I had strictly told my wife Asha to send the children to school,” he said.

Read Also
MP: Cartridge Found Inside Man's Bag During Security Check At Gwalior Airport; Was Going For...
article-image

Angered by this, Asha consumed poisonous medicine this morning. Due to which her health deteriorated and she started vomiting. After this Asha was admitted to the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School

MP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School

MP Weather Update: Light Rain Expected In State From March 16 To 18

MP Weather Update: Light Rain Expected In State From March 16 To 18

MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

MP: 37 IAS Including Bhopal & Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Transferred

MP: 37 IAS Including Bhopal & Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Transferred

Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In...

Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In...