MP: Shivpuri Woman Consumes Poison After Dispute With Husband Over Children Not Going To School

Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman tried to take her life by consuming poison after having a dispute with her husband over sending their children to school on Friday. The peculiar incident has been reported from Shivpuri district and the woman has been admitted to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the matter pertains to Dhoria village of Bairad police station area of the district. The wife was allegedly upset after her husband strictly asked her to send children to school, prompting her to take the extreme step.

After her health deteriorated, the woman was first admitted to the health center in Bairad, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Children were not going to school

Raj Kumar Adivasi, who is treating his wife Asha Adivasi in the district hospital, said that he has 4 children. Children were not going to school to study.

When he asked the reason behind it from his wife, she said that the children were busy playing hence they skipped school. “I had strictly told my wife Asha to send the children to school,” he said.

Angered by this, Asha consumed poisonous medicine this morning. Due to which her health deteriorated and she started vomiting. After this Asha was admitted to the hospital.