MP Student Abducted From Kota Hostel; Father Alleges ₹30 Lakh Ransom Demanded

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has been allegedly abducted from here with her father claiming that he has received a Rs 30-lakh ransom demand.

However, the Kota police are yet to confirm if she was abducted from Kota.

The woman's father, in a police complaint, stated that he had taken his daughter to Kota in August last year for exam coaching and she was living in a hostel under the Vigyan Nagar police station area.

The man claimed that he has received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh and also pictures of his daughter with her hands and feet tied, Circle Inspector Satish Chaudhary told PTI on Tuesday morning.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case of abduction under the Indian Penal Code on Monday night and started an investigation into the matter, the police official said. However, during the preliminary investigation, police did not find any record of the woman getting admission to the institute or in the hostel that her father mentioned, Chaudhary said.

"It was yet to be verified and confirmed that the abduction incident really took place in Kota," he said, adding that based on the complaint by the woman's father an investigation was underway.