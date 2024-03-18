Bhopal Power Cut March 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nawab Colony, Saket Nagar, Roshapura & More; Check Full Schedule Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced a power outage plan for March 19. There will be two to six hour power disruptions in different parts of the Bhopal city. These disruptions are necessary in order to complete necessary maintenance work in the electricity system.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: The residents of Nawab Colony, Chhola, Shiv Nagar, Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Vijay Nagar and nearest areas would suffer a power cut of 3 hours.

Time: 12:00 Noon to 03:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, the residents of Anchol, Awadh, Aegis and the nearest areas will witness power disruption of 5 long hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Also, in Around Saket Nagar, Alkapuri, Housing Board Qtr. BDA Complex and nearest areas, power would be interrupted for 6 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Power will be cut in Bhensakedi, Visharjan Ghat, Bairagarh and nearest areas for 4 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Around Roshanpura, Raj Bhawan and nearest areas, power will be disrupted for 2 hours in the morning.

Time: 07:00 Am to 09:00 Am

Area: Residents of Kamla Nehru School, Malviya Nagar, 56 Bhog of back areas will remain without electricity for 2 hours in the morning.

Time: 08:00 Am to 10:00 Am

Area: Also, the residents of Barrai Village and nearest area, will have no power for 2 hours.

Time: 12:00 Noon to 02:00 Pm

It is advised for Bhopal locals to get ready for a brief power outage on Tuesday. The planned blackouts are required in order to perform mandatory maintenance and upgrades in the local electricity network.

Bhopalites can get assistance by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any queries or concerns about the schedule for power cuts.