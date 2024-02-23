MP: 'Mama Duped Public With 30K Fake Promises,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Attacks Ex-CM Shivraj

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singar visited Badnawar on Thursday evening to discuss preparations for the general meeting organised for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The meeting, held at the MLA's office, was attended by a large number of party post-bearers, leaders, and workers, including former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Priyavrat Singh.

The venue for the meeting was selected as Gajanan Nagari on Badnagar Road, pending finalisation after Rahul Gandhi's team reviews the locations.

While addressing the party workers, Patwari and Singar criticised former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling him the "maternal uncle of liars" for allegedly making 30,000 false promises.

They also criticised Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, accusing him of worsening the state's economic condition and increasing crime. Despite these criticisms, they stated their intention to respect the mandate and play a positive role in opposition.

The Congress leaders highlighted unfulfilled promises by the BJP, such as increasing the support price of wheat and paddy. They announced a movement to address farmers' issues, including protests at block, district, and mandi levels on February 24, February 29, and April 8, respectively.

They also took a dig at the BJP government, stating that under Narendra Modi's tenure, inflation, corruption, and unemployment have peaked. He accused the BJP of divisive politics based on religion and emphasised the need to be vigilant against such forces. He called for a historic welcome for Rahul Gandhi's arrival on March 6, which will include a large tribal gathering. Workers were urged to participate in the preparations for the yatra to create a favourable atmosphere for the Congress party.

The leaders avoided questions about speculation regarding Kamal Nath joining the BJP. Singar addressed questions from journalists during the press conference, with local leaders present, including district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, Sharad Singh Sisodia, and Kamal Singh Patel.