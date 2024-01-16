MP: Main Suspect In Rs 20 Crore Alirajpur Scholarship Scam Arrested From Rajasthan

Thane Man Discovers He Is Director Of Trading Company After GST Bhavan Summons Him |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Alirajpur police have apprehended Kamal Rathore, the main suspect in a scholarship scam worth Rs 20.47 crore that was reported from the Katthiwada block education officer's (BEO) office in the Alirajpur district.

The scam involved the misappropriation of funds meant for scholarships for disadvantaged students. After a thorough investigation, Rathore was arrested and will face charges of embezzlement and fraud.

He was arrested in Pushkar, Rajasthan, and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. He had been evading arrest for a long time, and the police had offered a reward of Rs 10,000 for his capture.

The Special Judge (under Prevention of Corruption) had ordered his arrest by January 11 and his appearance in court. In a previous incident, the Katthiwada police had charged six individuals, including three BEOs and an accountant, between 2018 and 2023.

The investigation revealed fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 20. 4 crore. After receiving a report from the Treasury and Accounts Department, the police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC based on the findings.

The case was filed against former BEO Madhulal Parmar, Achhelal Prajapati, Ramnarayan Rathore, retired accountant of government higher secondary school Chandpur, Moinuddin Sheikh, headmaster of government higher secondary school Amkhunt Rameshchandra Baghel, and acting accountant of Katthiwada, Kamal Rathore.