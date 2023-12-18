MP: Mahila Police Help Reunite Couple, Resolve Dispute

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Mahila police stations in Dhar have turned into counselling centres for many families on the verge of separation. Women police officers have been putting commendable efforts into talking with families and resolving issues before they aggravate further.

Recently, an applicant (with a changed name Kavita) submitted a complaint in which she stated that she got married only in the year 2023. Shortly after the marriage, the applicant's husband and her in-laws started harassing her physically and mentally.

Going the extra mile to resolve the concern, Mahila police station in-charge Renu Aggarwal and team made active efforts to counsel the complainant and her in-laws. They were urged to resolve small disputes within the family through mutual dialogue and conciliation. Following this, the applicant happily agreed to go back to Gujarat with her husband and in-laws and the family members assured that they would all live happily together in the future.

Police rescue two missing girls from Gujarat, accused sent to jail

A commendable feat was achieved by the Kukshi police when two missing girls were reunited with their family members in a rescue operation. Notably, Police Headquarters Bhopal gave instructions to find missing children under operation ‘Muskan’.

Subsequently, SP Manoj Kumar Singh directed all the SDOPs and police stations in-charge of the district to launch an operation to search for missing children. Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav formed a team including TI Rajesh Yadav, ASI Chanchal Chauhan, Savitri, and Kiran from women reservation, under the guidance of ASP Inderjit Bakalwar and SDOP Kukshi Sunil Gupta.

The police received information on the whereabouts of two missing girls in the Amreli district of Gujarat. Acting on the tip-off, the team was dispatched to the location and rescued both the girls in the operation. The police have also apprehended accused Durgesh Bhil, 24, based on statements given by the girls. Bhil was booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and the POCSO.

The accused has been produced before the court and sent to jail. Police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that the girls have been reunited with their parents.