Indore: 73% Take PSC-2023 Prelims Exam

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 73 per cent of candidates, including around 32,500 candidates in Indore, took the state service preliminary exam-2023 held in the state on Sunday.

Candidates were subjected to thorough frisking before they were allowed entry into the examination hall. The candidates were told to remove their scarf, hair clips, wristwatches, belts, and socks before they were permitted to enter the exam hall.

All types of electronic gadgets were prohibited inside the exam centre.

Only transparent water bottles were allowed to be carried inside the centres.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had set up a total of 605 centres, including 103 centres in Indore, for the exam to be held for filling as many as 227 posts.

For the first time, six departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya were also made exam centres for the state service exam.

The vacancies include 27 posts of deputy collector, 22 posts of deputy superintendents of police, 17 posts of chief executive officer of district panchayat, 17 posts of cooperative inspectors, 17 posts of chief municipality officers, and three posts of each naib tehsildars and excise sub-inspectors.

Notification of state service preliminary examination-2023 was released in September. The candidates were allowed to download their admit cards from the MPPSC website from December 10.

The exam, held in 52 districts, consisted of General Studies and General Aptitude papers. The first paper on General Studies was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Observers were appointed for each centre. Flying squad teams raided some of the centres to check malpractice. MPPSC OSD Ravindra Panchbhai said, “Around 2.31 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of which, nearly 73 per cent of candidates took the exam in the state,”. He stated that the number of candidates registered for the exam from Indore was about 40,500 of which around 32,500 wrote the exam on Sunday.