Indore: 'Kamal Nath Remains Our Leader', Says New MP Congress Chief Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, is optimistic about the party's approach to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Patwari, a 50-year-old leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, took charge from Kamal Nath after the Congress faced defeat in the recent assembly polls.

"In the recent state assembly elections, we experienced a setback, and I am cognizant of the challenge the Congress confronts in presenting a strong performance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our approach will be rooted in collective leadership, striving for positive outcomes while disseminating the Congress ideology at the grassroots level", he said.

Despite challenges, Patwari stressed the party's commitment to spreading its ideology and connecting with the public at the grassroots level. He thanked the Congress high command for entrusting him, a "small worker," with a significant responsibility.

#WATCH | Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari says, "Our challenge will be to perform well ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress' ideology should reach everyone. We are working with collective leadership..." pic.twitter.com/eMilOmmxYs — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 17, 2023

Following the appointment, Patwari addressed the need to boost youth participation in the Congress, emphasizing a balanced approach that respects the experience of senior leaders, including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, alongside the enthusiasm of the younger generation. Patwari emphasized that internal conflicts in the party have ended, and he sees everyone working together unitedly for the future.

"Kamal Nath, our former Congress president, remains our leader. The Congress will progress under the joint leadership and counsel of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, and other esteemed leaders. Factionalism has already been eradicated within the Congress", Patwari added.