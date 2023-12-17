MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Physically Harassed in Parking Area, Mother Beaten And Pushed Aside During Defense

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and her 16-year-old daughter were physically harassed on Saturday by two men at the Regional Park in Indore.

The 16-year-old victim, along with her mother, was standing in the parking area when two young men in a Scorpio made inappropriate gestures towards her. In response, the girl asked them to stop. However, the men then proceeded to hold the girl’s hand and attempted to touch her. The girl’s mother stepped forward to defend her daughter, but the men used abusive language towards the mother and also physically assaulted her.

Subsequently, the mother and daughter filed a complaint based on the car’s registration number, MP13R4400. The authorities are currently investigating the case.

Stepfather Harasses His 15-Year-Old Step Daughter

In a separate incident, a stepfather harassed his 15-year-old daughter in Ban Ganga area on Saturday.

The step father named Uttam is facing charges of inappropriate behavior towards his stepdaughter in the Ban Ganga area after the girl reported the ongoing incident to her mother. The mother filed a complaint against her husband at the police station.

Authorities promptly filed a case against Uttam and are the matter is under investigation.