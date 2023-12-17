PSC-2023 Prelims Today: 103 Centres Set Up In Indore For 40K Candidates

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2.3 lakh candidates, including 40,000 candidates in Indore will take the state service preliminary exam-2023 in the state on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has set up a total of 605 centres, including 103 centres in Indore, for the exam to be held for filling as many as 227 posts. The vacancies include 27 posts of deputy collector, 22 posts of deputy superintendents of police, 17 posts of chief executive officer of district panchayat, 17 posts of cooperative inspectors, 17 posts of chief municipality officers, and three posts each of naib tehsildars and excise sub inspectors.

Notification of state service preliminary examination-2023 was released in September 2023. The candidates started downloading their admit cards from the MPPSC website from December 10.

The exam, which is to be held in 52 districts, consists of General Studies and General Aptitude papers. The first paper of General Studies will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

According to the officials, government and private colleges have been made centres. The process of appointing observers at each centre is going on. Flying squad teams will also keep an eye on the centres to prevent malpractice. Guidelines have been issued for the candidates appearing in the examination. Smartwatches, mobiles and other electronic items will be banned in the centre. Only transparent water bottles will be allowed. MPPSC OSD Ravindra Panchbhai said that flying squad teams will inspect the centres in all the districts.