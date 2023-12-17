Indore: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Rolled-out In City

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rolled out in the district on Saturday. The objective of Yatra is to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

At the district level, the main programme was held at Shastri Udyan in Indore. Mobile vehicles were flagged off by the public representatives present in the programme. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, former minister and MLAs Tulsiram Silavat and Usha Thakur, MLAs Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla, Madhu Verma, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav etc and collector Ilayaraja T and departmental officials were present. During the programme, side wheel attached scooties were distributed to six disabled women by MP Shankar Lalwani and the collector.

Four vehicles for district

The collector informed that a total of four vehicles have been provided to the district for the Yatra. Out of these, one vehicle will tour the entire Municipal Corporation area and three vehicles will organise eight programmes daily in the rural areas. This entire Sankalp Yatra will be completed in the next 40 days. Through this yatra, 100% benefits of all the government schemes will be delivered to the beneficiaries. Along with providing benefits of schemes to people through various camps, new beneficiaries will also be included in various schemes as per their eligibility.

Camps will be organised to provide benefits of schemes

Under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', stalls of Ujjwala scheme, Aadhaar card, overall ID updation etc. are being set up. Along with this, there will also be arrangements to provide benefits of all other schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, etc., useful for citizens.