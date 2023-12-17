Indore: Courts, Hospitals, School-colleges, Govt Offices Declared Silence Zones

Silence Zone | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An area of 100 metres around courts, schools-colleges, hospitals and prominent government offices like divisional commissioner’s and commercial tax office and collector office have been declared silence zone In compliance with the orders given by the state government and the report given by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T issued orders on Saturday to declare identified areas of the city as silence zones. Silence zones are zones where the use of pressure horns, loud speakers or such devices which are likely to generate noise more than the prescribed standards will be prohibited within a radius of at least 100 meters.

Other areas declared as Silence Zones

The following sensitive areas have also been declared as silence zones. These are MY Hospital Indore, District Hospital Dhar Road, Bombay Hospital Vijay Nagar, Convenient Hospital (CHL) MIG, Bhandari. Hospital Vijay Nagar, Aurobindo Hospital Sanver Road, Mental Hospital Banganga, Choithram Hospital, Gokuldas Hospital, Chacha Nehru and Dental Hospital, Unique Super Specialty in front of Dussehra Ground, BCM Kokila Ben Hospital Nipaniya, Employees' State Insurance Corporation Hospital Nandanagar, MTH Hospital Near Kothari Market, Apollo Rajshree Hospital Vijay Nagar, Jijamata Girls College Moti Tabela, Govind Ram Sexaria Engineering College, Holkar Science College, Satya Sai School Vijay Nagar, New Girls Degree College Kila Maidan, Khandwa Road Bhanwarkuan to IT Park Square (University Campus), Vishesh Jupiter Hospital Teen Imli and Super Specialty Hospital Dhakkan Wala Kuan.

These are banned

Sound emitting firecrackers will not be burst in silence zones. Loud speakers or public address systems or any sound producing device or instrument or sound amplification device shall not be used at night.

Sound level limit fixed

The maximum sound intensity during day and night has been prescribed for different areas by noise pollution rules.

For industrial areas, the limit has been fixed at 75 decibels from 6 am to 10 pm and 70 decibels from 10 pm to 6 am. Similarly, for commercial area, 65 decibels from 6 am to 10 pm and 55 decibels from 10 pm to 6 am, for residential area, 55 decibels from 6 am to 10 pm and 45 decibels from 10 pm to 6 am. For silence zones, it has been fixed at 50 decibels from 6 am to 10 pm and 40 decibels from 10 pm to 6 am.