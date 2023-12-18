Indore: 35-year-old Woman Held For Kidnapping 8-year-old Girl

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Jyoti Kudariya (35) and she abducted the girl from near her house under the jurisdiction of Raoji Bazar police station area in the city on Sunday evening.

Upon getting the complaint about the matter, the police swung into action, recovered the girl with the help of CCTV footage and arrested the accused woman.

"A 35-year-old woman, Jyoti Kudaria, has been arrested for kidnapping an eight-year-old girl in the city. Jyoti had kidnapped the daughter of Anita Sharma, a resident of Mahal Kacheri locality in the city on Sunday evening.During interrogation, it came to light that accused Jyoti had taken a loan of Rs 85,000 from the women's group via Anita and she was not able to repay it," said Devendra Singh Dhurve, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Unable to repay loan, Jyoti kidnapped the girl for ransom

Anita Sharma used to call Jyoti continuously to repay the instalment of the loan, due to which Jyoti was upset and planned to kidnap Anita's daughter and planned to take ransom of Rs 4 lakh from her, the officer said.

"During the investigation of the matter, the police came to know with the help of nearby people and CCTV footage that Jyoti had lured the girl and took her away. After that the police interrogated Jyoti and raided a room in her neighbourhood where she had kept the girl with her hands and legs tied," ACP Dhurve said.

The police rescued the girl and handed her over to her family. A case of kidnapping was registered against the accused Jyoti and arrested her, the officer added.