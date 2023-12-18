MP: 'Ab Vidhayak Ka Chunav Nahi Ladhenge'...Senior Congress Leader & Ex-LoP Govind Singh's Big Statement (WATCH)

MP: Senior Congress Leader And Former LoP Govind Singh Announces Retirement From Politics (WATCH) |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh announced that he will not fight state assembly election in the future. He made the big statement while addressing a large public gathering in Lahar assembly constituency on Monday.

The seven-time MLA from Lahar constituency lost to BJP's Ambrish Sharma by nearly 9k votes in 2023 assembly elections.

Notably, the announcement came on a day when Umang Singhar took oath as the new Leader of Opposition of the Madhya Pradesh assembly and two days after Jitu Patwari was elected as the new chief of MP Congress.

Singh also accused BJP of forming a government in the state by tampering with EVMs in the elections.

The former leader of opposition expressed his gratitude to the people of Lahar for keeping him as MLA for 33 years. Expressing gratitude during his address, Dr. Govind Singh said that now he is neither the leader of opposition nor MLA. “Now, for the public I am just the pre-1990 Dr. Govind Singh. I have decided that now, at this age I will not contest any MLA election in this life. In the future, whichever face the public chooses from the party, I will support him,” he added.

