MP: One Held With 40 gm Brown Sugar In Ratlam, Accomplice At Large

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Kalukheda police have apprehended a youth in possession of 40 grams of brown sugar in Bagiya village of Ratlam district. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

A district-wide effort was launched to combat drug trafficking on the orders of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha. As part of the campaign, a young man was seen transporting brown sugar, according to a tip that police received on Saturday night.

Reacting swiftly, a police squad under the command of the Kalukheda police station chief Santosh Chaurasia stopped a man riding a bike and roped off the area in Bagiya village. But the accomplice, feeling that the police were conducting a search, was able to get away.

40 grams of brown sugar, or "smack," were found in his hands after a search. He was recognized as Rajasthani native Liaquat Khan, 25. Khan is the subject of a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

Accused presented in court

Police seized the contraband and bike from his possession and impounded it at the police station. Further interrogation revealed that the seized brown sugar was allegedly procured from a person named Fardeen Khan, residing in Naugaa village under the jurisdiction of Arnod police station.

Accused was presented in court on Sunday, where he was remanded to police custody until December 18 for questioning.

Police have launched a manhunt and an investigation to unearth those involved in this entire channel of bringing and selling brown sugar.