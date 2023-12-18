 MP: Special Session Of 16th Assembly Underway; CM Mohan Yadav, LoP Umang Singhar, Other MLAs Take Oath
Meanwhile, Narendra Singh Tomar has filed nomination for the post of Assembly Speaker.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special session of the 16th Assembly in Madhya Pradesh has started from Monday. In this four-day long session, newly elected MLAs administered oaths. Meanwhile, Narendra Singh Tomar has filed nomination for the post of Assembly Speaker.

The Speaker of the Assembly will be selected on December 20. The Protem Speaker will administer the oath to him. Governor Mangubhai Patel addressing the assembly members on its first day.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was the first to take oath, followed by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath at number five.

article-image

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Sabalgarh in Morena district Sarla Rawat fumbled several times while taking oath. She was later helped by the security guard.

Sidhi MLA Riti Pathak took oath in Sanskrit

Riti Pathak, who was elected MLA from Sidhi for the first time, took oath in Sanskrit. Pathak has been an MP twice. ​​Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, BJP MLA from Jabera in Damoh district and Pradeep Patel, BJP MLA from Mauganj for the second time, also took oath in Sanskrit.

Singhar worships Lord Mahakal

Umang Singhar reached the chamber of the Leader of Opposition and worshipped Lord Mahakal. After this, he garlanded the photo of the former leader of opposition and his aunt late Jamuna Devi.

article-image
