MP: 2 Cheetahs, Agni and Vayu Released In Kuno National Park

FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two male cheetahs were released into Kuno National Park on Sunday in Sheopur district.

The cheetahs named Agni and Vayu, were recently released into the Parond forest range within the Ahera tourism zone of Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project.

This move allows tourists to observe these creatures in the designated area. An official statement from the chief conservator of forest (tiger project) highlighted the release, emphasizing the significance of this development for visitors to the national park.

The decision to release the cheetahs follows the monitoring of fifteen cheetahs, including seven males, seven females, and a cub, which were housed in bomas (enclosures) at KNP since August under the supervision of a team of veterinarians. Unfortunately, six adult cheetahs have succumbed to various reasons since March, resulting in the total death count of felines, including three cubs, reaching nine.

The broader Cheetah Reintroduction Project involved the introduction of eight Namibian cheetahs—comprising five females and three males—into enclosures at KNP on September 17, 2022. Additionally, twelve cheetahs arrived at the national park from South Africa in February, and in March, four cubs were born to a Namibian cheetah named Jwala, with three cubs passing away in May.