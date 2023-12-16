MP: 18-Year-Old Shot Dead At Friend's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Youth Shot Dead In Celebratory Firing At Pre-Wedding Function In Lucknow |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday late at night, a police official said.

The incident occurred near 6 Number Square under the jurisdiction of Morar police station in the district. The youth who died has been identified as Imran (18), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Thatipur and he had gone to attend the birthday party of one of his friends.

Dispute at birthday party

A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and there are around six to seven accused, including the main accused, Arvind Yadav in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "During a birthday party in the district, there was a dispute between the birthday boy and the main accused, Arvind Yadav. In the meantime, Imran also reached there. Accused Yadav opened fire which hit Imran and he died on the spot."

The police registered a case into the matter and started a search operation to nab the accused. On the basis of a CCTV video of the incident, there are six to seven other accused in the matter and efforts are on to arrest them as well, he added. Further investigation is underway.