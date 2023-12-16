MP Horror: Dalit Youths Kidnapped, Brutally Thrashed Over Old Rivalry In Morena; Video Goes Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A group of boys were allegedly kidnapped and thrashed four Dalit youths over old rivalry in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Mahua police station area of Ambah Tehsil. In the viral video, a group of miscreants can be seen surrounding the youths belonging to the minority community. They, then, pushed the four victims down on the ground and started punching them and beating them mercilessly with a stick. The reason for the fight is said to be an old rivalry.

Police have registered a case against the named accused under the Kidnapping and Assault Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, a video has been going viral on social media since Saturday morning. In this video, a young man is brutally beating four youths lying on the road with a stick. Three of his other companions are also seen standing around the young man who was beating him.

When the Mahua police immediately took action in this case and chased the accused, they threw the four victimized youths at the Ranpur intersection and ran away. After picking up the victimized youths, the police took them to the hospital. After first aid, the police interrogated the victims, and they gave their names as Abhishek Sakhwar, Sanjay Sakhwar, Pankaj Kirar, and Rohit Sakhwar.

Victims kidnapped in car, taken to isolated place

The victims said that they were sitting near Gohatti Pond in Kasamhada village on the afternoon of December 13. Meanwhile, Vivek Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Pawan Khurasia, and Jitu Gudhenia, residents of Badfra village, came in a Scorpio car. Before they could understand anything, the four accused forcefully dragged them and threw them into the car. After this, the accused took them to a deserted place, where they threw them on the road and beat them severely with a stick. During the beating, the accused also made him say some derogatory words.

When this video came to the attention of the officials, two police teams were immediately formed, and instructions were given to arrest the accused. On the instructions of the officials, Ambah and Mahua police carried out a swift raid, arrested the four accused, and put them in lockup.

ASP Arvind Thakur said that the accused, named from the Mahua police station area, had kidnapped four boys from the Dalit community two days ago. However, the police chased the miscreants and immediately freed them. A case was registered against the accused under serious sections.