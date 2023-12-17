Bhopal: Transgender Radhika Triumphs In Bhopal Marathon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A transgender won a marathon race in a 15-day awareness campaign held in Bhopal on Sunday.

Radhika Sharma from Jabalpur is the winner who secured a prize of ₹10 k for her accomplishment. The marathon was part of a 15-day awareness campaign conducted throughout Madhya Pradesh in observance of World AIDS Day 2023.

Members of the Jagrati Youth Forum Committee from Jabalpur actively participated in the Bhopal marathon, with Radhika Sharma contributing significantly to the organization.

Radhika, who identifies as transgender, have the ambition of securing a government job, specifically aspiring to join the Madhya Pradesh Police force. This aspiration aligns with the employment opportunities provided to transgender individuals by police departments in various states.

Radhika Sharma, due to unemployment, engages in traditional dance performances, singing, and seeking blessings for livelihood. Having completed her graduation, Radhika is committed to continuing her education and wishes to undertake jobs similar to those available to common citizens.

