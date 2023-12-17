 MP: A 5-foot-long Cobra Returns To A Man's Wardrobe In Jabalpur After A Week
Upon returning home on Monday evening, the man name Govind Baghel discovered the approximately 5-foot-long cobra coiled on his bed.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-foot-long cobra reappeared in a man's wardrobe on Saturday in Jabalpur after being initially spotted on Monday.

Upon returning home on Monday evening, the man named Govind Baghel discovered approximately a 5-foot-long cobra coiled on his bed. He was shocked and immediately fled the scene and sought help from nearby residents. However, by the time they returned, the snake had vanished.

Govind Singh Baghel

Govind Singh Baghel |

article-image

Govind lives alone and works at a bank. He continued his routine and frequently heard the snake's hissing at night.

On Saturday, he saw the cobra again, this time inside a wardrobe. Following to which he called in a snake expert Gajendra Dubey. According to Govind, the snake had been in his room since Monday, but fortunately, he was not injured by it at all.

After a two-hour struggle, Dubey successfully caught the snake. According to Dubey, the snake likely entered the house in search of prey, particularly mice, as it would often hunt at night.

The captured snake has been safely released into its natural habitat, where it will be kept under observation to ensure its successful reintegration into the wild.

article-image

