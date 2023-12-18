MP: CM Announces Central Lighting On KD Gate Road In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Dr Mohan Yadav has announced central lighting on KD Gate Road. The state government will bear the expenditure. Around Rs 4 crore will be spent on this. Half the poles have been installed on the roadside. For this reason, these poles will have to be uprooted again.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that a proposal will be prepared for central lighting on KD Gate Road. According to corporation officials, 85 poles have been installed so far and 63 are yet to be installed. After the construction of the central line project, 85 poles will have to be uprooted. The municipal administration will prepare a new plan for central lighting on this road.

On the announcement of central lighting on KD Gate Road, Congress corporator Sapna Sankhla thanked and said that the CM solved our problem in a single day. Congress had also demanded this.

According to sources, there was an internal conflict in BJP regarding installation of electric pole on KD Gate Road. After more than half of the poles were installed, some party leaders were putting pressure on the corporation to install the remaining poles differently, whereas 83 poles had been installed leaving a space of two and a half feet. There was a tussle going on regarding the installation of the remaining poles without leaving two and a half feet of space. CM ended the entire controversy by announcing central lighting.