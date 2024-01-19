MP: Mahalaxmi Temple's Donation Box Catches Fire In Ratlam, Cash Burnt To Ashes

MP: Fire Breaks Out In Donation Box Of Ratlam's Mahalaxmi Temple |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The donation box of the famous Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam caught fire on Friday noon. Police rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused; however, some notes were completely burned, while others got wet due to the extinguisher and were being dried up.

The incident happened at Mahalaxmi Temple, located near Ratlam’s busy market and police station, Manak Chowk.

Locals saw smoke coming out of the donation box.

According to the information, a fire broke out in the donation box located in the temple at around noon on Friday. Someone saw smoke coming out of the donation box and informed the nearby people and the police station. Station in-charge Preeti Katare, ASI Shivnath Singh Rathore, and other policemen reached the spot, and with the help of citizens, the fire was immediately extinguished by pouring water.

By pouring water, though the notes kept in the donation box became wet, the fire was extinguished. After some time, the Tehsildar also reached the spot and got the donation box opened, and the notes were taken out of it. Wet notes are being dried to be counted later.

Cause of fire unknown

It is being said that two to three thousand rupees kept in the donation box were burned in the fire. Police station in-charge Preeti Katare said that there was a small fire, which was immediately extinguished. The cause of the fire is not known.