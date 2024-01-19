MP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Minister Rakesh Singh visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal. Suniel Shetty and Madhya Pradesh Government Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh sat in Nandihal and worshipped Lord Mahakal during Bhasma aarti. Suniel reached the temple along with his son Ahaan Shetty.

Notably, a large number of devotees are reaching Ujjain to worship Lord Mahakal these days. During this time, a large number of people are also reaching out to see the Mahakal Lok.

Wonderful experience, says actor Shetty

In the video, actor Suniel Shetty can be seen wearing a white shawl. After attending the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal, actor Suniel Shetty told some media persons that he got a wonderful feeling by coming here.

He said that when he arrived inside the gate, he felt the arrangement, management, and infrastructure were 10 times better than any international destination.

Suniel Shetty had visited the Mahakal Temple for the very first time. Appreciating the arrangements here, he also talked about coming every year.

Minister Rakesh Singh said, Wish for prosperity.

On the other hand, MP Cabinet Minister and former Member of Parliament Rakesh Singh can be seen wearing a white dhoti and an orange shawl. He said that he has prayed to Lord Mahakal for the prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Ujjain Saints leave for Ayodhya

On Friday, the priests of Ujjain left for Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya after worshipping at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.