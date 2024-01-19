 MP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

MP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Suniel reached the temple along with his son Ahaan Shetty.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Minister Rakesh Singh visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal. Suniel Shetty and Madhya Pradesh Government Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh sat in Nandihal and worshipped Lord Mahakal during Bhasma aarti. Suniel reached the temple along with his son Ahaan Shetty.

Notably, a large number of devotees are reaching Ujjain to worship Lord Mahakal these days. During this time, a large number of people are also reaching out to see the Mahakal Lok.

Wonderful experience, says actor Shetty

In the video, actor Suniel Shetty can be seen wearing a white shawl. After attending the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal, actor Suniel Shetty told some media persons that he got a wonderful feeling by coming here.

He said that when he arrived inside the gate, he felt the arrangement, management, and infrastructure were 10 times better than any international destination.

Suniel Shetty had visited the Mahakal Temple for the very first time. Appreciating the arrangements here, he also talked about coming every year.

Minister Rakesh Singh said, Wish for prosperity.

On the other hand, MP Cabinet Minister and former Member of Parliament Rakesh Singh can be seen wearing a white dhoti and an orange shawl. He said that he has prayed to Lord Mahakal for the prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
'Ram Lalla Idol Being Seated In Temple Does Not Look Like A Child': Congress' Digvijaya Singh...
article-image

Ujjain Saints leave for Ayodhya

On Friday, the priests of Ujjain left for Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya after worshipping at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Read Also
Indore: SJMC’s Poster Exhibition Enhances ‘Ram’ Fervour
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mahalaxmi Temple's Donation Box Catches Fire In Ratlam, Cash Burnt To Ashes

MP: Mahalaxmi Temple's Donation Box Catches Fire In Ratlam, Cash Burnt To Ashes

MP: 50-Year-Old Khargone Magistrate Dies After Delivering Baby In Indore

MP: 50-Year-Old Khargone Magistrate Dies After Delivering Baby In Indore

MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Expect Chilly Nights From Tomorrow; Khajuraho Coldest

MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Expect Chilly Nights From Tomorrow; Khajuraho Coldest

MP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

MP: 'Wonderful Experience,' Actor Suniel Shetty At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Indore: SJMC’s Poster Exhibition Enhances ‘Ram’ Fervour

Indore: SJMC’s Poster Exhibition Enhances ‘Ram’ Fervour