Indore: SJMC’s Poster Exhibition Enhances ‘Ram’ Fervour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In regards to the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the fervour among DAVV (Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya) students is palpable. The journalism department of the university has channelled this enthusiasm into a creative display, capturing the essence of Lord Ram through the artistry of poster making.

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) hosted a captivating poster exhibition, wherein first-year students dedicated their creative efforts in portraying the life of Lord Ram.

Notably, Tanushree skillfully illustrated Ram's entire life journey and the demise of Ravana through a meticulously crafted handmade poster. Mehwish Siddiqui, another first-year student, weaved a poetic narrative in her beautiful painting, connecting Ram's exile with the environment.

Sumaiya Khan showcased three poignant incidents from Ram’s youth, his meeting with Sita and his departure in a striking handmade poster. Divya Pandey, a fellow student, presented a touching poster titled ‘Sita's message to Ram,’ capturing the essence of their communication in Ashok Vatika. Pallavi Singh contributed a visually stunning poster depicting Bharat carrying Charan Paduka of Ram.

Dr.Sonali Nargunde, Head of the Department, expressed appreciation for the students' creative endeavours and extended heartfelt wishes for their promising future.