Indore: Speakers Narrate Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Experiences At Press Club

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, a sea of emotions surged, the senior journalists and photographers who witnessed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992 shared their experiences during the 'Aankhan Dekhi-Kaanan Suni' programme at the Indore Press Club on Thursday.

Chairman Krishna Kumar Asthana emphasised that the Karseva in Ayodhya aimed to connect the new generation with pride, led prominently by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Despite the Uttar Pradesh government's assurance that not even a bird could be harmed in Ayodhya, Karsevaks marched kilometres to reach there.

Senior journalist Prakash Hindustani recalled visiting Ayodhya in 1983, unaware that one day, this same Ayodhya would witness the grand consecration of Lord Rama, attracting people from around the world.

Hemant Sharma, present in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, shared how it was a new experience for a young journalist like him amidst thousands of Karsevaks and strict police arrangements. Sending news was challenging with limited communication resources.

Journalist and photographer Dinesh Solanki highlighted the sensitivity of the 80s and 90s, making photography during that period a challenging task.

Reflecting on those times, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari recalled the challenges faced in journalism and photography during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.