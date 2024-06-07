MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Sweeps LS Polls But... Winning Margins In Assembly Constituencies Of 8 Ministers Slump

Aidal Singh Kansana | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The winning margins declined in the assembly constituencies of Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and eight ministers of the Madhya Pradesh state government. Although the BJP secured victories in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the vote share for BJP candidates in these ministers constituencies was notably lower compared to the assembly elections.

During the 2023 assembly elections, these ministers achieved substantial winning margins. However, in the recent Lok Sabha elections, they failed to replicate this success within their own constituencies, marking a significant decrease in their winning margins. Vidhan Sabha speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, the MLA from Dimani assembly seat under Morena LS constituency, won his seat by 24,461 votes in the assembly elections, but the BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar achieved a reduced margin of 16,024 votes in the LS elections.

In the Mehgaon assembly segment of Bhind LS constituency, new and renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla previously won by 22,010 votes, yet the BJP's Sandhya Ray secured only 11,964 votes in the general elections. Similarly, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, representing Sumawali assembly in Morena, saw a margin decrease from 16,008 votes in the assembly elections to 15,895 votes for the BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar in the LS polls.

Transport and school education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, representing Gadarwara assembly constituency in Hoshangabad LS, had a winning margin of 56,529 votes in the assembly elections. However, in the LS elections, the BJP's Darshan Singh Choudhary’s margin fell to 51,500 votes. MSME minister Chaitanya Kashyap, the MLA from Ratlam City in Ratlam LS constituency, experienced a decline from a margin of 60,708 votes in the assembly elections to 59,679 votes for the BJP's Anita Chouhan in the Lok Sabha elections.

The MoS with independent charges also saw reduced margins

MoS (independent charge) Gautam Tetwal, representing Sarangpur assembly in Rajgarh LS constituency, won from here with a margin of 23,054; however, BJP’s Rodmal Nagar got a margin of 12,181. Similarly, the Biaora assembly in Rajgarh LS saw a reduction from 36,211 votes to 17,495 votes. MoS (independent charge) Narayan Singh Panwar is the MLA from Biaora.

MoS Pratima Bagri is the MLA from Raigaon in Satna LS; she won the assembly elections with a margin of 36,060 votes. In contrast, Ganesh Singh secured a margin of just 6,162 votes in the LS elections from the same area. MoS Radha Singh, the MLA from the Chitrangi constituency under the Sidhi Lok Sabha, won her assembly election with a margin of 59,879 votes. In the general elections, Rajesh Mishra achieved a margin of 49,655 votes.

Constituencies of the CM and Deputy CM

In the Assembly constituency of CM Mohan Yadav, who represents Ujjain South, the winning margin increased significantly. In the assembly elections, his margin was 12,941 votes, while in the LS elections, Anil Firojiya won with a margin of 62,876 votes. In the Malhargarh constituency of Mandsaur, represented by Deputy CM Jagdish Dewda, the winning margin in the assembly elections was 59,021 votes. In the LS elections, Sudhir Gupta achieved a margin of 62,340 votes. In the Rewa assembly constituency, represented by Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, the winning margin was 21,339 votes in the assembly elections. In the LS, Janardan Mishra secured a margin of 29,607 votes.