 MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In Vote-Counting After Losing To BJP’s Janardan Mishra (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In Vote-Counting After Losing To BJP’s Janardan Mishra (WATCH)

MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In Vote-Counting After Losing To BJP’s Janardan Mishra (WATCH)

The BJP candidate Janardan Mishra won from the constituency securing 52% votes which is a total of 4.77 lakh votes. Whereas, Neelam Abhay Pandey became the runner-up with 30% of the votes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Rewa Neelam Mishra has alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. She claimed that the numbers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) did not match with those mentioned on the Form 17.

Neelam Mishra lost to BJP’s Janardan Mishra by over 2 lakh vote margin.

Speaking to media, she alleged that the numbers mentioned in the forms do not tally with the same in the machines. 

“The number of five Electronic Voting Machines didn't match with the numbers of FORM 17C.” She also questioned, “How could this be possible? Some EVMs are 90% charged, some are dead?" 

‘DM is involved in irregularities’

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP's Alok Sharma Wins From Bhopal By 5+ Lakh Votes, All BJP Women...
article-image

Citing the irregularities, the candidate Neelam Abhay Mishra claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines have been compromised in the constituency, and she will not let the counting go on, until she gets assurance of a fair counting. 

"I had reported the matter to Rewa Collector but she was not willing to meet me," she went on to say. 

Not only this but fuming, she put serious allegations on the District Magistrate and said, "DM Sahab in sab me mili hui hain."

Rewa’s political scenario

The BJP candidate Janardan Mishra won from the constituency securing 52% votes which is  a total of 4.77 lakh votes. Whereas, Neelam Abhay Pandey became the runner-up with 30% of the votes, which is around 2.48 lakhs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In...

MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In...

MP: Govt Teacher & Wife Commit Suicide Over Threats From Moneylenders

MP: Govt Teacher & Wife Commit Suicide Over Threats From Moneylenders

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Chief Minister Mohan Yadav After BJP's Clean Sweep In MP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Chief Minister Mohan Yadav After BJP's Clean Sweep In MP

25 Members Of A Family Complain Food-Poisoning After Consuming Rice-Buttermilk In Breakfast In MP...

25 Members Of A Family Complain Food-Poisoning After Consuming Rice-Buttermilk In Breakfast In MP...

MP: 3 Dead, 3 Injured & 1 Missing In Jabalpur After Sand Mine Caves In

MP: 3 Dead, 3 Injured & 1 Missing In Jabalpur After Sand Mine Caves In