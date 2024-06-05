MP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress’ Neelam Mishra Alleges Irregularities In Vote-Counting After Losing To BJP’s Janardan Mishra (WATCH)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Rewa Neelam Mishra has alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. She claimed that the numbers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) did not match with those mentioned on the Form 17.

Neelam Mishra lost to BJP’s Janardan Mishra by over 2 lakh vote margin.

"The number of five EVMs didn't match with the numbers of FORM 17C," alleged Congress' Rewa candidate Neelam Abhay Mishra.



"How this could be possible. Some EVMs are 90% charged some are dead," he said.



Speaking to media, she alleged that the numbers mentioned in the forms do not tally with the same in the machines.

‘DM is involved in irregularities’

"I have reported it to the Rewa DM. But she isn't willing to meet," she alleged.



She fumed, "DM sahab mili hui hai."



Citing the irregularities, the candidate Neelam Abhay Mishra claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines have been compromised in the constituency, and she will not let the counting go on, until she gets assurance of a fair counting.

"I had reported the matter to Rewa Collector but she was not willing to meet me," she went on to say.

Not only this but fuming, she put serious allegations on the District Magistrate and said, "DM Sahab in sab me mili hui hain."

Rewa’s political scenario

The BJP candidate Janardan Mishra won from the constituency securing 52% votes which is a total of 4.77 lakh votes. Whereas, Neelam Abhay Pandey became the runner-up with 30% of the votes, which is around 2.48 lakhs.