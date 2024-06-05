MP Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP's Alok Sharma Wins From Bhopal By 5+ Lakh Votes, All BJP Women Candidates Stand Victorious; Know District-Wise Winning Members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Alok Sharma won Bhopal Lok Sabha seat by margin of 5,01,499 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Congress candidate Arun Kumar Shrivastava. Alok Sharma got 9,81,109 votes while Arun Shrivastava got 4,79,610.

BJP has been wining Bhopal Lok Sabha seat since 1989. Last time, Congress candidate KN Pradhan had won the seat in 1984. Alok Sharma's margin is highest margin so far. In 2019 General elections, BJP candidate Pragya Thakur had won the seat by 3.5 lakh defeating Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

BJP's Sushil Chandra Verma had won for three time in 1989,1991,1998. Then Uma Bharati won Bhopal seat in 1999. BJP candidate Kailash Joshi won the seat in 2004,2009. Alok Sanjar won in 2014 and Pragya Thakur won Bhopal seat in 2019.

Round BJP Cong Lead

1st 63,202 26,555 36,647

2nd 71,224 64,067 7157

3rd 1,73,375 89,883 83,492

4th 2,34,147 1,14,878 1,19,269

5th 291,356 1,47,556 1,43,800

6th 3,48,707 1,77,131 1,71,576

7th 4,06,135 2,07,522 1,98,613

8th 4,65,610 2,34,700 230910

9th 5,22,333 265,928 2,56,405

10th 5,77,753 2,98,521 2,79,521

11th 6,28,556 335316 2,93,240

12th 683446 360237 3,23,209

13th 7,43,919 3,94,666 3,40,253

14th 7,88,686 420429 3,68,257

15th 8,42,905 439380 4,03,525

16th 893609 456998 4,34,611

17th 9,33,086 468513 4,64.573

18th 9,57,978 474213 4,83,763

19th 9,76,598 4,76,350 4,98,243

20th 9,81,109 4,79,610 5,01,499

Winning margin of 16 constituencies led by BJP increases

In 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, the winning margin of BJP candidates have increased significantly, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha seat won by a huge margin of 8,21,408 votes. The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha-2024 election threw up surprising results, the NOTA option garnered over 2 lakh votes in the constituency of Indore. New record of margin in winning the seat has been recorded in the election.

Notably, the Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination and switched over to BJP. Following this, the Congress party urged voters to press NOTA button in the elections.

According to Election Commission, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani has won the seat by a huge margin of 11,75,092 votes. NOTA has got 2,18,674 votes.

No other candidate has been able to cross the votes secured by NOTA. The next biggest candidate is Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjay Solanki who secured 51,659 votes. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also won Guna seat by 5,40,929 seats. The Chhindwara seat was under Congress influence for around 40 years. In the present election, BJP snatched the seat.

All 6 women candidates fielded by BJP emerge victorious

A total of six women secured victories out of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, meaning 20% representation of women from the state in Parliament. All six successful candidates were fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Indian National Congress, on the other hand, fielded only one female candidate, Neelam Mishra from Rewa, who was defeated by the BJPís Janardan Mishra with a substantial margin of 1,89,071 votes.

Among the victorious BJP candidates, Sandhya Ray from Bhind triumphed over INCís Phool Singh Baraiya with a margin of approx 63,293 votes. Himadri Singh from Shahdol secured her seat with an impressive margin of 3,96,644 votes. She defeated Congressís Phundelal Singh Marko.

Lata Wankhede from Sagar emerged triumphant over INCís Guddu Raja Bundela with a margin of 4,71,222 votes. Anita Chouhan defeated Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam with a margin of 2,07,232 votes. Savitri Thakur from Dhar defeated Congressís Radheshyam Muvel with a margin of 2,18,665 votes, and Bharti Pardhi from Balaghat defeated Samrat Ashok Singh Saraswar with a margin of 1,74,512 votes.

Box: This election result indicates a slight increase in the representation of women compared to the 2019 general election, where four BJP women were victorious. These previous winners included Sandhya Ray from Bhind, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Pragya Thakur from Bhopal, and Himadri Singh from Shahdol.

Highest lead of BJP in Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency; defeated in Bhopal North, Bhopal central

BJP's highest lead is from Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency followed by Huzur Vidhan Sabha. Berasia was at third while Sehore Vidhan Sabha was at fourth position and Bhopal south was at fifth position as far as BJP lead is concerned.

In all the five constituencies BJP got over 1 lakh votes. Congress lead is highest in Bhopal north followed by Bhopal Central Vidhan Sabha constituency.

In Vidhan Sabha 2023, BJP candidate Krishna Gaur had won Govindpura seat by huge margin of 1.06 lakh votes while BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma retained his Huzur seat by 99,910 votes. BJP lead in Narela was 24,221 while lead was 16,324 in Bhopal south while 12,508 in Berasia.

Congress candidate Atif Aqueel had won by 26,987 votes in Bhopal North while Congress candidate Arif Masood won by 16,233 votes in Bhopal central Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Constituencies BJP Cong Lead

Berasia 1,29,021 42,790 86,231

Bhopal north 68,999 91,742 22,743

Narela 1,05,955 83,794 22,161

Bhopal south 86,560 40,460 46,100

Bhopal Central 66,379 71,067 4688

Govindpura 1,85,908 48,082 1,37,826

Huzur 1,90,218 53,956 1,36,262

Sehore 1,23,455 38,842 84,613

BJP continues hold on Dewas seat, Mahendra Singh Solanki secures decisive victory by a significant margin of 4,25,225 votes

Dewas: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again triumphed on the Dewas Lok Sabha seat. Mahendra Singh Solanki, the BJP candidate, secured a decisive victory over Congress's Rajendra Radhakishan Malviya by a significant margin of 4,25,225 votes. Despite an initially close contest, Solanki emerged victorious.

The Dewas Lok Sabha seat holds a unique historical significance. Except for the elections of 1984 and 2009, the BJP has consistently dominated this seat. This election continued the BJP's stronghold, reinforcing their influence in the region.

Mahendra Singh Solanki, the incumbent MP, has an intriguing background. Prior to entering politics, Solanki served as a judge. He first became an MP in 2019 after leaving his judicial career. In contrast, his opponent, Rajendra Malviya of Congress, was contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

Solanki's victory underscores the BJP's enduring appeal and strategic stronghold in Dewas, continuing a pattern of electoral success that highlights the seat's political landscape.

MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY (BJP)- 9,28,941

RAJENDRA MALVIYA (Cong)- 5,03,716

Margin- 4,25,225

BJP's Savitri Thakur clinches victory on Dhar LS Seat by 2.1L votes, Vows to focus on local development

BJP candidate Savitri Thakur won the Dhar Lok Sabha seat by a decisive margin of 2,18,665 votes). She triumphed over her closest rival, Radheshyam Muvel of the Congress party.

Savitri Thakur, in her victory speech, emphasised her commitment to improving the infrastructure in Dhar. "I will pay special attention to the railway line in Dhar, the medical college, and the schools in Dhar district," she announced. She credited her win to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of every BJP worker.

On the other hand, Radheshyam Muvel, despite his defeat, expressed satisfaction with the Congress's performance. "There was neither a temple wave nor a Modi wave here. For the first time, the Congress fought unitedly, and I have no complaints. Each and every worker of Congress worked wholeheartedly," he stated while addressing the media.

From the first round of counting this morning, it was evident that Savitri Thakur was leading, and her lead continued to grow throughout the day. Celebrations erupted as Dhar MLA Neena Verma, district BJP president Manoj Somani, and other party members congratulated Thakur on her impressive victory.

The election results are seen as a testament to the BJP's stronghold in the region and Savitri Thakur's commitment to addressing local issues, promising a bright future for the Dhar district.

FINAL TALLY

SAVITRI THAKUR (BJP)- 7,94,449

RADHESHYAM MUVEL (Cong)- 5,75,784

Margin- 2,18,665

BJP scores a hat-trick of wins on Ratlam-Jhabua seat

Jhabua/Ratlam: BJP has once again emerged victorious in the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat, with Anita Nagar Singh winning the election by a margin of 2,07,232 votes. This victory marks a notable shift in the political landscape of the region, which was once dominated by the Congress.

The Ratlam Lok Sabha seat, which was considered a stronghold of the Congress, has seen a dramatic turn of events. Out of the 18 elections held on this seat, the Congress had won 14 of them. However, the BJP made a comeback in the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 and has now continued its winning streak in the 2024 elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had defeated the Congress from this seat, with Guman Singh Damor emerging victorious. The BJP had received 6,96,103 votes, while the Congress had secured 6,05,467 votes.

This time around, the BJP has once again managed to retain its victory, with Anita Nagar Singh winning the election. The voting took place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Madhya Pradesh elections, with a voter turnout of 72.94%.

The Ratlam Lok Sabha seat has been a significant battleground for both the BJP and the Congress, and this victory for the BJP marks a significant milestone in the region's political history.

District media in-charge Arun Tripathi reported that following the results, party workers flocked to the BJP office on Palace Road to celebrate. In the presence of cabinet minister Chaitanya Kashyap and district president Pradeep Upadhyay, garlands were placed on the portraits of BJP's founding leaders, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, as well as Bharat Mata. The celebrations continued with sweets being distributed and fireworks lighting up the sky outside the office.

The jubilant atmosphere carried over to the election office of the Ratlam city assembly, where Cabinet Minister Kashyap was honoured with a turban. Notable attendees included former district president Kanhaiyalal Maurya, assembly coordinator Manohar Porwal, district general secretary Nirmal Kataria, treasurer Jaywant Kothari, post bearer Manoj Sharma, mandal president Vinod Yadav, Nilesh Gandhi, former mayor Shailendra Daga, BJYM district president Viplav Jain, and other prominent party officials and workers. This victory strengthens the BJP's position in the region

Final Tally

ANITA NAGARSINGH CHOUHAN (BJP)- 7,95,863

KANTILAL BHURIA (Cong)- 5,88,631

Margin- 2,07,232

Patil poised for victory in Khandwa, secures decisive 2.5 lakh vote lead

Khandwa: Dnyaneshwar Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of clinching a resounding victory in the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, having established a commanding lead of 2.5 lakh votes. As the counting progresses, Patil has garnered 8,61,015 votes, outpacing Congress candidate Narendra Patel, who has received 5,91,393 votes.

The counting process commenced at 8 AM at Adarsh College on Harsud Road. In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission, collector and district election officer Anoop Singh arranged for 14 tables per assembly for the counting, with 16 tables set up for Pandhana. The process involves 18 rounds for Mandhata and 19 rounds each for Harsud, Khandwa, and Pandhana, with the Harsud data contributing to the Betul parliamentary constituency tally.

In anticipation of the intense heat, comprehensive measures were implemented at the counting venue. These include provisions for cold water, air conditioning, coolers, fans, medical kits, ambulances, temporary hospitals, fire extinguishers, and a fire brigade.

With Patil's decisive lead, BJP workers have begun celebrating what appears to be an imminent victory, marking a significant political achievement for the party in Khandwa.

BJP's Gajendra Singh Patel retains Khargone seat, victory margin dips by 65,000 votes

Khargone: BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel has successfully defended the Khargone Lok Sabha seat, albeit with a reduced margin. Patel triumphed with approximately one and a half lakh votes, though this victory margin is about 65,000 votes fewer than in the previous election.

In his victory speech, Patel expressed his gratitude to the public and highlighted the relentless efforts of countless BJP workers. He stated, "This election was a testament to the vision of a developed India. The results are a direct outcome of the tireless hard work of lakhs of BJP workers under the leadership of Modi."

Patel emphasised the grassroots efforts, noting, "Thousands of BJP workers reached out to the public with the Central Government's schemes, which played a crucial role in our victory."

In the electoral contest, Patel was up against Congress candidate Porlal Kharte, along with three other contenders. Despite the reduced margin, Patel's win underscores the continued support for BJP in the Khargone region.

BJP's Sudhir Gupta scores hat-trick from Mandsaur seat

Mandsaur: Celebrations erupted on Tuesday across the city as the BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta retained the Mandsaur parliamentary seat for the third consecutive term, shattering his previous records.

Garnering a staggering 9,03,147 votes, Gupta's triumph underscored the unwavering support of the electorate towards the BJP's agenda. The mood at the party's camp near the strong room was upbeat soon after counting started at 8 am.

Supporters, smeared with gulal, displayed V-signs as the counting process began. His early lead infused enthusiasm among the party workers. Drum players celebrated with victory tunes after the announcements of the hat-trick.

During counting of votes, opposing candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar, Congress suspected EVM tampering and lodged a complaint with the election officer.

Gurjar contended that despite minimal grassroots support and internal dissent within the BJP ranks, the overwhelming lead secured by Gupta hinted at potential irregularities in voting apparatus.

His complaint to the election officer highlighted discrepancies in the battery levels of EVMs, with Congress workers asserting readings ranging from 54 to 75 per cent, in contrast to the reported 98 per cent.

Responding to the accusations, Sudhir Gupta dismissed them as baseless and urged the Congress to substantiate their claims with evidence. Gupta challenged his opponents to provide records of EVMs utilised in their own victories. With an eye on forming the government for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Gupta reiterated his party's commitment to fair and transparent governance.

Mandsaur Lok Sabha elections, witnessing a total voter turnout of 14,28,383 out of 18,98,060 eligible voters. A total of eight candidates were in the fray for this seat.