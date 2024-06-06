MP Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Lalwani Nets 78.54 %, Shivraj 76.70% Vote Share; 5.33 Lakh NOTA Votes Recorded In State

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 LIVE: Shankar Lalwani, BJP Vs NOTA |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat Shankar Lalwani received 78.54 % vote share, which was highest in the state in recently concluded Lok Sabha election. He received 1226751 votes. His victory is the biggest victory in the state. Victorious BJP candidate from Morena, Shivmangal Singh Tomar received lowest 43.41 % vote share.

The BJP candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan finished second. His vote share was 76.70 %. He received 1116460 votes.

BJP's Sagar Lok Sabha candidate Lata Wankheda came third by netting 68.49 % vote share. BJPís Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia received 67.21 % votes.

The voting percentage of BJP's other winning candidate includes Sandhya Rai (Bhind) 51.20 %, Bharat Singh Kushwah (Gwalior) 49.99 %, Dr Veerendra Kumar (65.10 %), Rahul Singh Lodhi (Damoh) 65.18 %, Ganesh Singh (Satna) 43.41 %, Janardhan Mishra (Rewa) 52 %, Dr Rajesh Mishra (Sidhi) 50.87 %, Himadri Singh (Shahdol) 61.73 %, Ashish Dubey (Jabalpur) 68.20 %, Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla) 48.93 % etc.

Likewise, BJP candidate Bharti Pardi (Balaghat) polled 51.58 % votes followed by Bunty Vivek Sahu (Chhindwara) 49.41 %, Darshan Singh Chaudhary (Hoshangabad) 64.99 % votes, Alok Sharma (65.48 %), Rodmal Nagar (Raghogarh) 53.10 %, Mahendra Singh Solanky (Dewas) 63.23 %, Anil Firozia (Ujjain) 62.93 %, Sudheer Gupta (Mandsaur) 65.98 %, Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan (Ratlam) 51.93 %, Savitri Thakur (Dhar) 55.75 %, Gajendra Singh Patel (Khargone) 52.60 %, Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa) 57.04 % and Durgadas Uikey (Betul) 60.76 %.

As for runners-up, then Congress candidate from Bhind, Phool Singh Baraiya received 45.2% votes, highest received by any losing candidate. The lowest vote percentage was by BSPís Sanjay Solanki (3.31% votes) in Indore.

The vote percentage of other runner-up candidate (all from Congress) includes Digvijaya Singh (Raghogarh) 42.87 %, Neetu Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Morena) 38.99 %, Praveen Pathak (Gwalior) 44.77 %, Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh (Guna) 27.83 %, Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela ìGuddu Rajaî (Sagar) 27.53 %, Tarbar Singh Lodhi (Damoh) 27.86 % etc.

State gets 5.33 lakh NOTA votes

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Wednesday said 5,33,705 NOTA votes were recorded in Madhya Pradesh during Lok Sabha election 2024. This is perhaps highest recorded NOTA in any Lok Sabha election in the state. In the last election, over 3 lakh voters had opted for NOTA.

Of the total NOTA received in the state in 2024 election, Indore Lok Sabha constituency got highest, which is 2,18,674. The lowest, 2553, was recorded in Satna Lok Sabha constituency.

In last general election, NOTA voting percentage was 0.92% and this time it has increased to 1.40%.

Interacting with media persons on Wednesday, Rajan said 5,32,667 NOTA were polled through EVMs and 1038 through postal ballots.

In Indore, 319 NOTA were received by postal ballots. Ratlam received 3,167 NOTA votes.

There were 369 candidates in fray in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Madhya Pradesh. The male candidates were 343 while female candidates were 25. A transgender candidate contested election from Damoh.

As for party-wise vote share, Indian National Congress had received 33.50 % vote share in 2019. This time, its vote share stood at 32.44 %. BJPís vote share in 2019 was 58% and in this election, its vote share increased to 59.28%. Bahujan Samaj Partyís vote share in 2019 election was 2.38 %. In 2024 general election, its vote share was 3.28%.