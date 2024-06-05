MP: Amid Polls, Dal-Roti Gets Costlier; Tuar Crosses 200 Mark, Retail Prices Of Essential Commodities Up By 10%-20% In 1 Month

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Dal-Roti has turned costlier for common man amid Lok Sabha election. Tuar daal is selling for Rs 200-Rs 210 per kg in retail. A month ago, the rate was Rs 160 per kg. The per kg price of chana and masoor daal now is Rs 110 and Rs 120 respectively, up from Rs 90 per kg. The price of fox nuts (makhana) has almost doubled in the same period - from Rs 800 per kg to Rs 1,500 per kg.

The price of other essential commodities has also increased by 10% to 20% in past one month. The price of wheat flour has increased from Rs 170 per 5-kg bag to Rs 200. The price of edible oil has also increased by 10%. Cumin seeds (jeera) is now priced at Rs 450 per kg, up from Rs 350, coriander seeds cost Rs 320 to Rs 400 and red chillies are priced at Rs 450 to Rs 550 per kg.

Average quality rice is now available for Rs 60 per kg, up from Rs 50 per kg. The price of sugar has increased from Rs 43 per kg to Rs 45 per kg. The price of milk is up from Rs 60 to Rs 66 per litre.

'The price of almost all essential commodities has gone up by 15% to 20% over the last one month,' said Shanu, a grocer. 'Prices of pulses fluctuate because of forward trading in the commodity. The price of fox nuts has suddenly risen by almost 100%,' he added.

Deepu Wadhwani of Bhopal Kirana Vyapari Mahasangh said prices of pulses rose due to poor production. 'The arrival of tuar stocks from Maharashtra and Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh has slowed down,' he added.

Increase in prices of select essential commodities in last 1 month

Sr.No Item Unit Price Then (In Rs) Price Now (In Rs)

1. Tuar Daal Per Kg 160 210

2. Chana Daal Per Kg 90 110

3. Masoor Dal Per kg 90 120

4. Red chilly Per Kg 450 550

5. Cumin seeds Per kg 350 450

6. Coriander seeds. Per kg 320 400

7. Wheat flour Per 5 kg 170 200

8. Rice Per kg 50 60

9. Edible oil Per litre 100 110

10. Fox nuts Per kg 800 1500

11. Milk Per litre 62 66