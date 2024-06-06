MP Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Surprises Saffron Party In Seven Assembly Seats

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid complete rout in Madhya Pradesh, there is a silver lining for Congress. Despite losing all 29 Lok Sabha seats, the grand old party managed to eke out impressive lead in seven assembly seats held by the BJP.

These seats include Sabalgarh, Sewda, Bhitarwar, Sinhawal, Shahpura, Burhanpur and Pansemal.

The party's assembly-wise performance too was nothing to talk about. Despite winning 66 seats in state polls, Congress managed to maintain lead only in 20 assembly seats in Lok Sabha polls. On the contrary, BJP led in 210 assembly seats.

In Morena, Congress took lead in Sambalgarh, Joura, Morena, Gohad and Sewda assembly seats. Sewda and Sabalgarh are represented by BJP in state assembly. In Gwalior, Congress stayed in front in Gwalior East, Bhitarwar, Dabra assembly seats. The Bhitarwar seat is represented by BJPís Mohan Singh Rathod.

In Sidhi, Congress maintained lead in Sinhawal assembly seat represented by BJPís Vishwamitra Pathak. In Mandla, Congress received lead in Shahpura, Bichia and Laknadon assembly seats. Shahpura seat is represented by BJP.

In Bhopal, Congress got lead in Bhopal Central and Bhopal North assembly seats and both are in its kitty. In Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, Congress got lead from Raghogarh. In Ratlam, Congress came up with flying colours in Sailana assembly seat which is represented by BAP MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar.

In Dhar, Congress got lead in Manawar, Kukshi and Gandwani assembly seats. In Khargone, Congress recieved lead in Bhagwanpura and Pansemal assembly seats. Burhanpur assembly seat represented by BJP's Archana Chitnis also saw Congress lead.

Cong's vote share slumps by 2%, BJP, BSP scores better

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of Congress in Madhya Pradesh declined by 2.06%, while BJP and BSP garnered more votes compared to what they did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as per the latest Election Commission data.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP share increased by 1.28% and that of BSP by 1% in comparison to the last parliamentary elections. Interestingly, the†vote share of NOTA also went up from 0.92% to 1.40 % in the state this time.

A total of 369 candidates including 343 men, 25 women and one transgender (in Damoh) were in the fray from the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The loss of more than 2% vote share cost Congress dear as it lost†Chhindwara, the lone seat it had won†in 2019. The voters reposed faith in BJP giving the party a clean sweep in the state.

The vote share of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) went up to 3.28% from 2.38 % it registered in the last general elections. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 34.50 per cent vote share in the 2019 elections. But this time, its vote share dropped to 32.44 %, down by 2.06 per cent. The BJP bagged 59.28 per cent votes this time as compared to 58 per cent it had received in 2019.

Vote Share

LS Polls BJP Cong BSP NOTA

2024 59.28% 32.44% 3.28% 1.40%

2019 50% 34.50% 2.38% 92%