MP: Lok Adalat Resolves 75 Cases

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Sessions Judge Chandra Kishore Barpete issues a warning against rising incidents of fraud and embezzlement in the rural areas. He advises the public not to disclose personal information, especially Aadhaar card details, to anyone.

The judge highlighted scams involving fake promises related to bank accounts, gold and silver investments. Speaking at the National Lok Adalat, Judge Barpete emphasised women empowerment, urging awareness of rights and duties. The Lok Adalat successfully resolves 75 cases, including instances of electricity theft and Motor Vehicle Act violations.

Read Also Indore: Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Recoveries totalling Rs. 14,64,370 were made in various cases. In a heart-warming reconciliation facilitated by the Lok Adalat, a tribal couple, separated for a year, reunited for the sake of their children. Other success stories include a couple overcoming drug addiction and a wife deciding to stay with her in-laws to save her marriage.

The efforts of judges Rakesh Jatav and Veena Agnihotri were acknowledged in resolving criminal cases, check bounce issues, and civil disputes. Notably, divorce cases were transformed into reconciliations through the dedicated work of advocate Surya Prakash Gupta and others.

The people celebrated these positive outcomes, emphasising the importance of awareness, legal action against fraud and the Lok Adalat's role in fostering resolutions.