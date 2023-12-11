Indore: Over 500 Youths To Get Employment In Job Fair On Dec 13

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mega job fair, which is to be organised in the District Employment Office on December 13, is going to employ more than 500 youths in reputed private sector companies.

Deputy director (employment) PS Mandloi said that a one-day job fair will be organised on December 13 (Wednesday) from 10:30 am to 3 pm in the district employment office premises (near District Trade and Industry Centre), Polo Ground, Indore.

In the fair, jobs will be provided to over 500 youths in many reputed companies like DT Industries, Just Dial, Shafali Business Solution, SD Consultant, V Five Global (Bharti Airtel), Netsurp Home Care, Victory Terminal, Career Coach, Xiaomi Brand Promoter and Manpower Services, etc. Youths will be hired on various profiles including Sales Executive, Technician, Telecaller, Sales, Team Leader, Security Guard, Helper, Packer, etc. The representatives of the companies will take interviews.

Applicants between 18 and 40 years of age, from illiterate to postgraduate, having passed any subject or have technical qualifications will be given employment. For this, applicants can participate in the fair by bringing copies of bio-data along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other certificates like Aadhaar card, etc.