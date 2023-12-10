MP: Defying Societal Norms, Man Arranges Daughter-In-Law's Remarriage 2 Years After Husband's Death

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a remarkable step, a man from Chhindwara arranged remarriage of his widowed daughter-in-law on Sunday, two years after her husband died.

Mangal Bavariya, residing in Parasia, arranged the remarriage of his widowed daughter-in-law, Rakhi two years after her husband Jai Kishan Bavariya passed away due to jaundice. Witnessing Rakhi's loneliness, Mangal decided to defy societal norms and ensure her happiness by facilitating a second marriage.

The Bavariya family, supported by the Pasi Samaj Trust, embarked on the journey to find a suitable match for Rakhi. After thorough efforts, Ajay Kaithwas was chosen as a potential groom from Parasia, Chhindwara. With Rakhi's consent, Mangal finalized the alliance, and the marriage ceremony took place at the Gayatri Temple. Mangal's involvement went beyond the conventional, as he performed the 'kanyadaan,' symbolizing the acceptance of Rakhi as his own daughter.

This remarkable initiative, challenging societal norms, aimed to bring joy and companionship back into the life of the bereaved woman.

Members from the Pasi Samaj Trust, including Tarachand Bavariya, Keshav Kaithwas, Shri Narayan Kaithwas, and Engineer Rajan Kaithwas, and other community members were also present at the occasion.