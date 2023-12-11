Indore: Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his place under Annapurna police station area late on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital around 3 am where he was declared dead.

The reason behind the death is uncertain. The family members alleged that he had injury marks on his body. Police are probing the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rishabh Kasve, resident of Sudama Nagar. He worked as a telecaller. Rishabh’s brother-in-law Nilesh said that Risabh had come to the house around 10 pm on Saturday in an inebriated condition and he had injury marks on his hand and leg.

He went to sleep and when his mother tried to wake him after some time, he did not respond. He was taken to the hospital and was declared brought dead. He was also not going to work since he got his salary and two persons from his office had come to his house, saying that Rishabh had borrowed some money from them.

The police began an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The actual reason of death will be known after the autopsy report.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man died while working at his construction site in Rau police station area on Saturday. The reason behind the death is uncertain. Police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Lakhan Solanki, a resident of Rau area. He was a tiles maker and was doing work at the construction site. He suddenly fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police began an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.